JUST a few weeks ago Joe Scott couldn’t walk more than couple of steps after undergoing a life-changing heart transplant.
For the 60-year-old it was third time lucky when he received the call from the NHS Golden Jubilee Hospital, in Clydebank, telling him that they thought they had found a match. He had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a hardening of the heart muscle which can lead to heart failure, and transplant surgery was the only option.
He underwent the operation in November and now less than six months later he will be lining up with thousands of participants for the Glasgow Kiltwalk on Sunday April 24.
Read more: £52,000 boost for Scotland's Covid memorial campaign
Mr Scott, a former paratrooper, was inspired to take part by veteran blind marathon runner and fundraiser Scott Cunningham from Lanarkshire. It was through their conversations that Mr Scott felt taking on the three mile Wee Wander was something he could aim for to increase his fitness levels.
And it was the link with Mr Cunningham that has led Mr Scott to sign up to raise money for SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity, the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.
While he was inspired by others around him, now Mr Scott is proving to be an inspiration and also wants to highlight the fantastic care and support he received at the Golden Jubilee Hospital.
With his dog Rio by his side Mr Scott is now building up his milage and will be joined on the Kiltwalk by his daughters Aden, 23, and Kendal, 26, and his buddy Willie Anderson. Mr Scott’s wife Ashley waiting for them at the finish line.
“I was very much inspired by Mr Cunningham and with the fact I could combine the Kiltwalk with raising funds for a charity,” said Mr Scott. “I thought if I am going to do this and have been given this opportunity in life then it might just help someone else if I was able to raise funds for SSAFA.
“And had it not been for the amazing team of Dr Johnathan Dalzell and all the staff I wouldn’t be doing this. My story might even inspire other people to take on a challenge and do something they never thought they would.
“I was given this opportunity when a donor heart came up for me and I will never forget that.”
Mr Scott, from Irvine, in Ayrshire, hoped he might be able to raise around £500, but he has received such great support that he has now beaten his fundraising target even before setting foot over the start line.
“Signing up to do this has given me great focus and as a team we have now raised more than £2000. After the operation in November I spent 16 days in intensive care and I couldn’t believe I was to get up on my feet when the physio walked in and within three weeks I got to go home. I was a little surprised by that but I did laugh when the staff said ‘do you think we would let you go home if you weren’t ready?’
“It was New Year’s Day when I managed 500 yards and have been building my distance since then. And now I have just managed to walk three miles. I think my operation has given me a zest of life as before I couldn’t even walk up a flight of stairs without getting out of breath. This operation has been life-changing for me.”
Read more: Glasgow School of Art graduate to launch discrimination action against institution
Kiltwalkers can choose from several distances, the Mighty Stride (22.7 miles), Big Stroll (14.37 miles) and Wee Wander (three miles).
Every single penny raised for your charity, will be topped up by a 50% thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation. That means if you raise £100 for your charity, they will receive £150.
And this year you can also help to raise funds for The Herald covid memorial. We have teamed up with Kiltwalk once again and if you want to take part to help us reach our fundraising target for the memorial in Pollok Country Park just select The Herald memorial garden in the drop down options.
The Herald is leading a campaign to create I remember: Scotland’s Covid memorial in the grounds of Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.
The Mighty Stride route will start in the city's Glasgow Green, The Big Stroll leaves from Clydebank, The Wee Wander starts at Lomond Shores and all three walks make their way out to the finish line at Balloch.
There is still time to enter the event at https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/glasgow
You can donate to Mr Scott’s fundraising page here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here