JUST a few weeks ago Joe Scott couldn’t walk more than couple of steps after undergoing a life-changing heart transplant.

For the 60-year-old it was third time lucky when he received the call from the NHS Golden Jubilee Hospital, in Clydebank, telling him that they thought they had found a match. He had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a hardening of the heart muscle which can lead to heart failure, and transplant surgery was the only option.

He underwent the operation in November and now less than six months later he will be lining up with thousands of participants for the Glasgow Kiltwalk on Sunday April 24.

Mr Scott, a former paratrooper, was inspired to take part by veteran blind marathon runner and fundraiser Scott Cunningham from Lanarkshire. It was through their conversations that Mr Scott felt taking on the three mile Wee Wander was something he could aim for to increase his fitness levels.

Joe Scott will take on the Glasgow Kiltwalk challenge on April 24

And it was the link with Mr Cunningham that has led Mr Scott to sign up to raise money for SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity, the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association.

While he was inspired by others around him, now Mr Scott is proving to be an inspiration and also wants to highlight the fantastic care and support he received at the Golden Jubilee Hospital.

With his dog Rio by his side Mr Scott is now building up his milage and will be joined on the Kiltwalk by his daughters Aden, 23, and Kendal, 26, and his buddy Willie Anderson. Mr Scott’s wife Ashley waiting for them at the finish line.

“I was very much inspired by Mr Cunningham and with the fact I could combine the Kiltwalk with raising funds for a charity,” said Mr Scott. “I thought if I am going to do this and have been given this opportunity in life then it might just help someone else if I was able to raise funds for SSAFA.

“And had it not been for the amazing team of Dr Johnathan Dalzell and all the staff I wouldn’t be doing this. My story might even inspire other people to take on a challenge and do something they never thought they would.

“I was given this opportunity when a donor heart came up for me and I will never forget that.”

Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray leading a previous Kiltwalk

Mr Scott, from Irvine, in Ayrshire, hoped he might be able to raise around £500, but he has received such great support that he has now beaten his fundraising target even before setting foot over the start line.

“Signing up to do this has given me great focus and as a team we have now raised more than £2000. After the operation in November I spent 16 days in intensive care and I couldn’t believe I was to get up on my feet when the physio walked in and within three weeks I got to go home. I was a little surprised by that but I did laugh when the staff said ‘do you think we would let you go home if you weren’t ready?’

“It was New Year’s Day when I managed 500 yards and have been building my distance since then. And now I have just managed to walk three miles. I think my operation has given me a zest of life as before I couldn’t even walk up a flight of stairs without getting out of breath. This operation has been life-changing for me.”

Kiltwalkers can choose from several distances, the Mighty Stride (22.7 miles), Big Stroll (14.37 miles) and Wee Wander (three miles).

Every single penny raised for your charity, will be topped up by a 50% thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation. That means if you raise £100 for your charity, they will receive £150.

Hundreds of walkers will take part in the event

And this year you can also help to raise funds for The Herald covid memorial. We have teamed up with Kiltwalk once again and if you want to take part to help us reach our fundraising target for the memorial in Pollok Country Park just select The Herald memorial garden in the drop down options.

The Herald is leading a campaign to create I remember: Scotland’s Covid memorial in the grounds of Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

The Mighty Stride route will start in the city's Glasgow Green, The Big Stroll leaves from Clydebank, The Wee Wander starts at Lomond Shores and all three walks make their way out to the finish line at Balloch.

There is still time to enter the event at https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/glasgow

