DANCE

The Great Gatsby, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Thursday to Saturday

In which the greatest novel ever written (says me) is transformed into a dance spectacle. Northern Ballet’s revival of choreographer David Nixon’s take on F Scott Fitzgerald’s story is one of a number of adaptations of literary texts it has made for the stage. (The company’s version of Dracula is also a firm favourite). This one comes with the bonus of a score from the late Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the doyens of British film music.

MUSIC

Sea Power, St Luke’s, Glasgow, Friday

Sea Power

Having dropped the word “British” from the front of the band’s name last year because they didn’t want to be accused of endorsing “isolationist, antagonistic nationalism,” the sextet now return to the live circuit with a new album, Everything Was Forever, to promote. What hasn’t changed is their brand of endorphin-rush indie rock that, at its best, is a sublime mixture of majesty and melancholy.

CIRCUS

Forbidden Nights, Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock, Friday

Two hours of acrobats, fire acts, and singers, with a comedian as compere. All your entertainment needs wrapped up in one big, bouncy bundle.

THEATRE

The Dodo Experiment, Princes House, 50 West Campbell Street, Glasgow

The Dodo Experiment: Image design by Greenlight Creative Photography Alistair Devine

Who needs a theatre when you’ve can stage your play in a vacant Glaswegian office block? That’s where the Citizens Theatre’s WAC Ensemble is putting on this new play by Martin Travers and Chloe Wyper. The Dodo Experiment is a dystopian thriller in which actors are trapped in a controlled social situation. The result has been described as “Pygmalion meets Squid Game”. Sounds like a fun night out.

CINEMA

Benedetta & The Northman

Tossing a coin to decide our cinematic entertainment this weekend. Will we opt for Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta or The Northman, the new film from director Robert Eggers? In other words, a choice between 17th-century lesbian nuns having spiritual visions or Viking warriors on a vengeance mission. Either way, it should make for a delirious night out at the movies.