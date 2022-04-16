DANCE
The Great Gatsby, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Thursday to Saturday
In which the greatest novel ever written (says me) is transformed into a dance spectacle. Northern Ballet’s revival of choreographer David Nixon’s take on F Scott Fitzgerald’s story is one of a number of adaptations of literary texts it has made for the stage. (The company’s version of Dracula is also a firm favourite). This one comes with the bonus of a score from the late Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, one of the doyens of British film music.
MUSIC
Sea Power, St Luke’s, Glasgow, Friday
Having dropped the word “British” from the front of the band’s name last year because they didn’t want to be accused of endorsing “isolationist, antagonistic nationalism,” the sextet now return to the live circuit with a new album, Everything Was Forever, to promote. What hasn’t changed is their brand of endorphin-rush indie rock that, at its best, is a sublime mixture of majesty and melancholy.
CIRCUS
Forbidden Nights, Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock, Friday
Two hours of acrobats, fire acts, and singers, with a comedian as compere. All your entertainment needs wrapped up in one big, bouncy bundle.
THEATRE
The Dodo Experiment, Princes House, 50 West Campbell Street, Glasgow
Who needs a theatre when you’ve can stage your play in a vacant Glaswegian office block? That’s where the Citizens Theatre’s WAC Ensemble is putting on this new play by Martin Travers and Chloe Wyper. The Dodo Experiment is a dystopian thriller in which actors are trapped in a controlled social situation. The result has been described as “Pygmalion meets Squid Game”. Sounds like a fun night out.
CINEMA
Benedetta & The Northman
Tossing a coin to decide our cinematic entertainment this weekend. Will we opt for Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta or The Northman, the new film from director Robert Eggers? In other words, a choice between 17th-century lesbian nuns having spiritual visions or Viking warriors on a vengeance mission. Either way, it should make for a delirious night out at the movies.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here