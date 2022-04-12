FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a blaze in a derelict building near a primary school in Helensburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the fire at 4.56am and remains in attendance at the derelict annexe building behind the Hermitage Primary School.

Footage shows the scene this morning, with flames and smoke billowing from the building.

HeraldScotland: Reader Andy Macfarlane took this picture at 6am on Tuesday showing the fire in the derelict annexe building at Hermitage Primary SchoolReader Andy Macfarlane took this picture at 6am on Tuesday showing the fire in the derelict annexe building at Hermitage Primary School

Images from later on this morning show firefighters tackling the fire from above. 

HeraldScotland: Eight appliances were dispatched to the sceneEight appliances were dispatched to the scene

An SFRS spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and two height vehicles to the scene where a fire is affecting a derelict building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still in attendance.”