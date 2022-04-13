ANOTHER two cases of hepatitis in young children have been confirmed in Scotland as the cause of the outbreak remains unclear.
A total of 13 children have received treatment north of the border for liver inflammation since January 2022, while another 61 cases have been identified elsewhere in the UK.
Public health authorities are investigating a number of potential causes but emphasised that there was no link to the Covid-19 vaccine.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said none of the 74 confirmed cases in the UK had been vaccinated.
However, Covid-19 is among the potential causes under investigation as well as a group of viruses called adenoviruses.
Other infections and environmental causes are being actively scrutinised.
READ MORE: Young children across Scotland hospitalised with hepatitis
Director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA Dr Meera Chand encouraged parents to ensure their children are following good hygiene practices.
She said: "We are working swiftly with the NHS and public health colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to investigate a wide range of possible factors which may be causing children to be admitted to hospital with liver inflammation known as hepatitis.
"One of the possible causes that we are investigating is that this is linked to adenovirus infection. However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes.
"Normal hygiene measures such as good handwashing – including supervising children – and respiratory hygiene, help to reduce the spread of many of the infections that we are investigating.
"We are also calling on parents and guardians, to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – including jaundice – and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned."
Adenoviruses usually cause a range of mild illnesses and most people recover without complications.
Symptoms may include colds, vomiting and diarrhoea with hepatitis being a known rare complication.
Adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the respiratory route.
