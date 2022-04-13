The annual rate of inflation has hit a 30-year high of seven per cent in March amid rapidly rising food and fuel prices.

Figures by the Office for National Statistics showed that the largest contributors to the growing inflation were sky-rocketing fuel prices and energy bills.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.

Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, remains at its highest point since March 1992 when it hit 7.1%.

Average petrol and diesel prices both reached record highs prices at 160.2p per litre and 170.5p respectively.

With petrol rising by 12.6p per litre between February and March this is the largest monthly rise in its cost since records began in 1990, the ONS said.

The figures do not account for a 54% increase in energy bills after the price cap was raised on April 1.

This will not appear in CPI figures until next month, when April’s data is expected to show another jump, further highlighting the increasing squeeze on ordinary people.

“Broad-based price rises saw annual inflation increase sharply again in March,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

“Amongst the largest increases were petrol costs, with prices mostly collected before the recent cut in fuel duty, and furniture.”

A steep jump was also seen in restaurant and hotel prices while the cost of many food items rose.

The price of clothes and shoes rose by 9.8% in the year to March, furniture, household equipment and maintenance jumped 10.3% while food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 5.9%.

The impact of the Ukraine conflict was also seen in a 7.2% increase in oils and fats for food in March alone. This adds to a more than 18% rise in the last year.

Ukraine is the world’s main supplier of sunflower oil, and Russia is the second-largest supplier impacting global prices.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in response to the latest figures: “We’re seeing rising costs caused by global pressures in our supply chains and energy markets which could be exacerbated further by Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

He said that the Government would provide £22 billion of support this financial year and is helping people into work.

Labour shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “The cost of living is hitting households hard. Not only are energy prices up, the Government is imposing tax rises. And as today’s rising inflation figures show, prices on everyday items are up too.

“Labour has a plan to cut energy bills through a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits. Meanwhile, the Chancellor has increased taxes for working people to their highest levels in 70 years.”

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “With ONS data yesterday showing that wages are not keeping pace with rising prices, Britain’s cost-of-living crisis – on track to be the biggest squeeze since the mid-70s – will continue to worsen before it starts to ease at some point next year.”

The Bank of England has predicted that inflation could peak at around 8% in April as the new energy prices are factored in.

Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry, also warned of further inflation rises to come.

“Volatility in global commodity prices and ongoing supply chain disruption will continue to stoke price pressures,” he said.

“The result will be even higher costs for businesses, and a deep squeeze in the cost-of-living for households.”