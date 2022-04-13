UNION bosses have confirmed equal pay strikes will not go ahead after a late night deal was struck with Glasgow City Council.

Unison has told members to stand down as its lawyers prepare to enter legal discussions over the financial settlement of members' equal pay claims.

GMB Scotland also confirmed it has suspended strike action in the wake of positive talks.

This will take time, the unions said, which is why action is now suspended.

But bosses warned that members "would not hesitate" to strike again if needed.

Mandy McDowall, Unison regional organiser for Glasgow said: “This agreement was only possible because Unison members were prepared to take significant action to end pay injustice.

"All further industrial action is suspended in good faith as we are optimistic we can find a resolution.

"However, the dispute will remain live should legal discussions falter.

"Unison members will not hesitate to strike again should we need to."

GMB’s mandate for strike action remains live and will be used if the council does not deliver on its promise to righting this wrong.

Sean Baillie, GMB Scotland Organiser, said: “For GMB members in Glasgow City Council, equal pay justice is a significant step closer.

“The incredible strength and solidarity of GMB members, throughout many years of struggle, has been critical to achieving this progress and securing key commitments from the council.

“We will monitor developments closely, as further details of the implementation of these commitments emerge, and our mandate for strike action remains live."

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken wrote to the trade unions last night to say:

"We remain committed to a settlement that has the same basis as the 2019 deal.

"We are targeting a payment in October.

"We know that this momentum needs to be kept up in the weeks and months ahead so that a settlement and payment can be made quickly."

Strikes had previously been planned for March 29 and 30 but these were called off after a last minute offer from Glasgow City Council and further talks.

However Unison had planned further strike action in April and May.

These strikes are now all suspended as the unions, Glasgow City Council and lawyers from both sides agree a financial deal which will end equal pay injustice.

Unison Glasgow City Branch has written to their members today to say: “The industrial dispute objectives were to force the council to maintain the 2019 deal and agree to make further payments in an acceptable timescale.

"These objectives have been secured.

"As stated previously, these were only won because trade union members were prepared to take strike action.

"Well done again to all Unison members and to our sister trade unions."

The strike action planned for April 20 and 21 will therefore not go ahead.

But the Unison strike ballot remains “live” under current UK law and we will be closely monitoring the progress to deliver further payments as agreed by the Leader of the Council.”

Unison's Scottish secretary Tracey Dalling said: “This is fantastic news I want to congratulate every one of the women involved in this struggle to end pay injustice.

"Particularly Unison's hard working low paid women who have been resolute to the end.

"It is simply unacceptable that women were forced to take their fight all the way to the brink of strike action.

"However we now seem to have reached agreement, there is still hard work to do, but this is good news for everyone across Glasgow.”

Cllr Allan Casey, City Convener for Workforce said: “Cllr Aitken and I thank the unions for their constructive engagement and are pleased that the notified strike action in April and May has been withdrawn.

“We have agreed in this final phase to proceed on the same basis as the 2019 deal and a targeted payment date of October. We continue the necessary work of raising the finances to fund this and have agreed to extend the strike mandate.

“The SNP has repeatedly stated its commitment to resolving Labour’s shameful pay discrimination whilst protecting the public as best we can from the impact of Glasgow Labour’s financial carnage. That commitment has never wavered.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council added: “The council is committed to delivering pay equality and is pleased the planned industrial action has been suspended.

“We will continue to work with trades unions and others representing claimants to deliver a settlement.

“Families and citizens who have previously been contacted about school and nursery closures or other disruption can now expect normal services to be in place.”