A terrorist who murdered MP Sir David Amess in a knife attack has been handed a whole-life prison term.

The whole-life sentence means Ali Harbi Ali will never be eligible for parole and will remain behind bars for the rest of his days.

The sentence was announced by Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

“The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done – quite the reverse," the judge said.

“This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy.”

He described Sir David’s death as a loss “of national significance”.

Ali, from Kentish Town in north London, was convicted of murder and preparing terrorist acts on Monday by jurors who spent just 18 minutes deliberating.

The attack on the backbench Conservative MP was carried out during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

Ali told the trial he had no regrets about the murder, defending his actions by saying Sir David deserved to die because he had voted in Parliament for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

Sir David died at the scene after being stabbed more than 20 times.

Lady Julia Amess and the Amess family released a joint statement as the killer was sentenced and labelled he murder as "beyond sickening".

In the statement read outside court by Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the family said: "There is no elation in our family today following this sentencing. Our amazing husband and father has been taken from us in an appalling and violent manner. Nothing will ever compensate for that.

“We will wake each day and immediately feel our loss. We will struggle through each day for the rest of our lives.

“Our last thought before sleep will be of David. We will forever shed tears for the man we have lost. We shall never get over this tragedy.

“It breaks our heart to know that our husband and father would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship and would have been anxious to help. How sickening to think what happened next. It is beyond evil.

“Our thanks go to the police, in particular the two officers assigned to the family during this dreadful time.