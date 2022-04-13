A terrorist who murdered MP Sir David Amess in a knife attack has been handed a whole-life prison term.
The whole-life sentence means Ali Harbi Ali will never be eligible for parole and will remain behind bars for the rest of his days.
The sentence was announced by Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
“The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done – quite the reverse," the judge said.
“This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy.”
He described Sir David’s death as a loss “of national significance”.
Ali, from Kentish Town in north London, was convicted of murder and preparing terrorist acts on Monday by jurors who spent just 18 minutes deliberating.
READ MORE: Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess
The attack on the backbench Conservative MP was carried out during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.
Ali told the trial he had no regrets about the murder, defending his actions by saying Sir David deserved to die because he had voted in Parliament for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.
Sir David died at the scene after being stabbed more than 20 times.
Lady Julia Amess and the Amess family released a joint statement as the killer was sentenced and labelled he murder as "beyond sickening".
In the statement read outside court by Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, the family said: "There is no elation in our family today following this sentencing. Our amazing husband and father has been taken from us in an appalling and violent manner. Nothing will ever compensate for that.
“We will wake each day and immediately feel our loss. We will struggle through each day for the rest of our lives.
“Our last thought before sleep will be of David. We will forever shed tears for the man we have lost. We shall never get over this tragedy.
“It breaks our heart to know that our husband and father would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship and would have been anxious to help. How sickening to think what happened next. It is beyond evil.
“Our thanks go to the police, in particular the two officers assigned to the family during this dreadful time.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here