More than 5000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Scotland and a further 28 people have died after contracting the virus. 

Official figures revealed another increase after 5513 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. This is compared to 4958 reported yesterday. 

More than 11 per cent of the new cases were reinfections.

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 2210 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, a decrease of eight. 

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,378,301 while 4,099,990 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,462,141 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.