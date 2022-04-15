Travelodge has released its list of the best places to visit this Easter and several Scottish spots have made the list.

Visiting our stunning countryside is our top choice for an Easter break this year with 34% of holidaymakers escaping to rural destinations, according to a Travelodge Travel survey.

The Travelodge Travel Index also revealed that almost four out of 10 of us want to take full advantage of our Easter Holidays, be it an exciting city trip or a relaxing rural escape.

So whether you're looking for some staycation inspiration or you're curious to see which places have made the cut, this list is for you.

Here are the Scottish locations you need to visit this Easter break and how they rank with the UK's top 10.

Scottish spots named in Travelodge's top destinations for Easter

Unsurprisingly, Scotland has made both Travelodge's rural and city destinations lists.

If you're looking for a country getaway, you can't get much better than a road trip around the Scottish Highlands.

Get your hiking boots on and take the family to explore everything that the Highlands has to offer from Loch Ness to the Cairngorms.

Alternatively, if a city break is more your scene, both Glasgow and Edinburgh have made Travelodge's top 10.

Wrangle the family and explore some major landmarks like Edinburgh Castle or the Kelvingrove Museum and play the tourist in Scotland's biggest and beloved cities.

Travelodge's top 10 UK rural destinations to visit this Easter

Derbyshire The Scottish Highlands Lake District South Wales The Cotswolds Yorkshire Dales Snowdonia Exmoor The Peak District The Norfolk Broads

Travelodge's top 10 UK city destinations to visit this Easter

London York Edinburgh Bristol Leeds Cardiff Liverpool Cambridge Glasgow Oxford

"Our latest Travel Index shows the Staycation is set to be big again in 2022 with the Eastercation kick starting the 2022 holiday season with a boost of £13 billion", Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge's Spokeswoman said.

Ms Ahmed continued: "This is not only great news for the UK hospitality sector but also for regional holiday hotspots such as the Cotswolds which is one of the top Eastercation destinations this year.

“Our 579 UK hotel teams from Fort William to Newquay are getting very egg-cited for a busy Easter trading period, and research shows on average Travelodge customers will spend double their room rate with local businesses which can generate an annual multi-million pound boost for local economies.”