Travelodge has released its list of the best places to visit this Easter and several Scottish spots have made the list.
Visiting our stunning countryside is our top choice for an Easter break this year with 34% of holidaymakers escaping to rural destinations, according to a Travelodge Travel survey.
The Travelodge Travel Index also revealed that almost four out of 10 of us want to take full advantage of our Easter Holidays, be it an exciting city trip or a relaxing rural escape.
So whether you're looking for some staycation inspiration or you're curious to see which places have made the cut, this list is for you.
If these things don’t happen, are you even on a road trip… anything missing?! 🚗#roadtrip #easterbreak pic.twitter.com/RckvFaj2Fn— Travelodge UK (@TravelodgeUK) April 9, 2022
Here are the Scottish locations you need to visit this Easter break and how they rank with the UK's top 10.
Scottish spots named in Travelodge's top destinations for Easter
Unsurprisingly, Scotland has made both Travelodge's rural and city destinations lists.
If you're looking for a country getaway, you can't get much better than a road trip around the Scottish Highlands.
Get your hiking boots on and take the family to explore everything that the Highlands has to offer from Loch Ness to the Cairngorms.
Alternatively, if a city break is more your scene, both Glasgow and Edinburgh have made Travelodge's top 10.
Wrangle the family and explore some major landmarks like Edinburgh Castle or the Kelvingrove Museum and play the tourist in Scotland's biggest and beloved cities.
READ MORE: National Pub & Bar Awards: See all the Scottish pubs competing for national award
READ MORE: The 8 best hotels in Scotland according to Tripadvisor reviews
Travelodge's top 10 UK rural destinations to visit this Easter
- Derbyshire
- The Scottish Highlands
- Lake District
- South Wales
- The Cotswolds
- Yorkshire Dales
- Snowdonia
- Exmoor
- The Peak District
- The Norfolk Broads
READ MORE: Best beaches in Scotland - See the top 10 according to Tripadvisor reviews
READ MORE: See all the restaurants in Scotland awarded Michelin stars for 2022
Travelodge's top 10 UK city destinations to visit this Easter
- London
- York
- Edinburgh
- Bristol
- Leeds
- Cardiff
- Liverpool
- Cambridge
- Glasgow
- Oxford
"Our latest Travel Index shows the Staycation is set to be big again in 2022 with the Eastercation kick starting the 2022 holiday season with a boost of £13 billion", Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge's Spokeswoman said.
Ms Ahmed continued: "This is not only great news for the UK hospitality sector but also for regional holiday hotspots such as the Cotswolds which is one of the top Eastercation destinations this year.
“Our 579 UK hotel teams from Fort William to Newquay are getting very egg-cited for a busy Easter trading period, and research shows on average Travelodge customers will spend double their room rate with local businesses which can generate an annual multi-million pound boost for local economies.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here