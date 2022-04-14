TENS of thousands of properties in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde have woken up to water supply issues after a mains burst this morning. 

A 24-inch trunk main burst in the early hours of Thursday morning near the A726 in Erskine. 

Residents in Paisley, Erskine, Bishopton, Greenock and Port Glasgow can expect a loss of normal supply, low water pressure or discoloured water.

It has also led to localised flooding and caused the A726 to close between Barrholm roundabout and the roundabout on the approach to the A898.

Scottish Water engineers have isolated the burst and are working to repair the issues. 

Water is being backfed from a neighbouring supply zone to allow for quick restoration of supply.

It is still unknown when normal weather supply will be restored. 

 