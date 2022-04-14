The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has been damaged by two Ukrainian missiles, officials in Odesa have claimed. 

Russia confirmed the entire crew on the guided-missile cruiser Moskva have been evacuated, but their Defence Ministry abstained from stating that the vessel was hit by Ukraine. 

The ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire whose causes “were being established” and confirmed the explosion "seriously damaged" the ship.

“A fire broke out on the cruiser Moskva resulting in an ammunition explosion. The ship sustained serious damage. The entire crew has been evacuated,” it said.

Governor of the Odesa region Maksym Marchenko claimed the ship was struck by two Neptune anti-ship missiles. 

The cruiser, which is armed with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, typically has about 500 on board.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence warned that urban centred "have faced repeated indiscriminate attacks" from Russia throughout the conflict. 

The Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are expected to be targeted for "similar levels of violence". 

It added that Ukrainian fighters are tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment in their continued defence of sieged city of Mariupol. 

An intelligence update read: "The combination of widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive represents a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine.

"However, this will require significant force levels. Ukraine’s continued defence of Mariupol is currently tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment."

 