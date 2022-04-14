A bomb disposal unit was called to a train station in Cumbernauld following a scare.

Officers arrived at Greenfaulds station at around 3.30pm yesterday after a 'small ordnance item' was found in an area of grass nearby.

They then contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit who removed the item.

It was established that there had been no threat to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 13, following a report of a small ordnance item found in a grassy area near Greenfaulds Train Station in Cumbernauld.

"EOD was contacted and the item was removed.

“There was no threat to the community.”

 

 