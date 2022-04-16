What's the story?

Heartstopper.

Pardon?

It is a new eight-part Netflix drama about a coming-of-age romance set in contemporary times.

I'll need more information.

Based on the popular webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper centres on shy and geeky Charlie Spring and star rugby player Nick Nelson as they meet at an all-boys grammar school and forge an unlikely friendship, that then blossoms into something deeper.

What follows is a sweet and relatable tale about the ups and downs of first love, friendships, self-discovery and acceptance.

The TV adaptation of webcomic and graphic novel Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast?

Kit Connor (Rocketman, His Dark Materials) and newcomer Joe Locke star as Nick and Charlie. The line-up also includes Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell.

Anything else?

There has been a huge buzz about Oseman's LGBTQI+ series making the leap to the small screen.

Originally a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas, Heartstopper has garnered an online global fanbase with more than 52 million views and print sales topping one million copies worldwide.

READ MORE: Shauna Macdonald on her star turn as Scots heroine Flora MacDonald in Outlander

Oseman has been involved in the TV adaptation development – including throughout the casting process – which many fans are hopeful will result in a faithful take on the much beloved material.

When can I watch?

Heartstopper premieres on Netflix this Friday.