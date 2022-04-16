What's the story?
Heartstopper.
Pardon?
It is a new eight-part Netflix drama about a coming-of-age romance set in contemporary times.
I'll need more information.
Based on the popular webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper centres on shy and geeky Charlie Spring and star rugby player Nick Nelson as they meet at an all-boys grammar school and forge an unlikely friendship, that then blossoms into something deeper.
What follows is a sweet and relatable tale about the ups and downs of first love, friendships, self-discovery and acceptance.
Who's in the cast?
Kit Connor (Rocketman, His Dark Materials) and newcomer Joe Locke star as Nick and Charlie. The line-up also includes Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell.
Anything else?
There has been a huge buzz about Oseman's LGBTQI+ series making the leap to the small screen.
Originally a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas, Heartstopper has garnered an online global fanbase with more than 52 million views and print sales topping one million copies worldwide.
READ MORE: Shauna Macdonald on her star turn as Scots heroine Flora MacDonald in Outlander
Oseman has been involved in the TV adaptation development – including throughout the casting process – which many fans are hopeful will result in a faithful take on the much beloved material.
When can I watch?
Heartstopper premieres on Netflix this Friday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here