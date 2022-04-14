SCOTS have been warned that time is running out to fill out the census and avoid a £1000 fine.

Households can be prosecuted for not completing it, failing to answer a required question, giving a false answer or signing a false document.

Up to 100,000 people have started filling out the census online but left it uncompleted leaving them in danger of prosecution.

The National Records of Scotland chief emphasised only a couple of weeks are left until the deadline to submit the once-in-a-decade survey on May 1.

Chief executive Paul Lowe said: “Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has filled in their census. Anyone who hasn’t completed it could be facing a fine, so I would strongly urge everyone to make use of our support.”

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7 million households as a census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801.

The government uses the answers given in the census to build a picture of the Scottish population to help inform decisions.

It covers topics including type of accommodation, age, sex, health and employment status.

New questions added to the 2022 edition of the census include use of British Sign Language (BSL), passports held and previous armed forces history.

The census was originally meant to take place in 2020 but had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the survey in other parts of the UK was carried out in March 2021.

How to fill in the Scottish census?





Every household in Scotland was sent a letter with a unique code that allose them to fill out the census.

If you have lost your letter, you can order a replacement here.

It can be completed online at census.gov.scot however if you would prefer a paper copy you can order one by calling 0800 030 8308.

More than 90 per cent of responses so far were submitted online compared to 20 per cent of all census responses in 2011.