A FURTHER 40 people have died within 28 days of contracting Covid-19.

Official figures showed that 4196 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. This is compared to 5513 reported yesterday. 

Of the new cases, 10.8 per cent of the new cases were reinfections.

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 2042 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, as hospital occupancy continues to decline. 

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,379,016 while 4,100,467 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,463,108 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.