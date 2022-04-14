A METROPOLITAN Police officer who knocked down and killed a Scottish pedestrian while driving without his blue lights and sirens on has been banned from policing.
Daniel Francis, 33, was going three times the speed limit after a firework incident on November 1, 2019, when he collided with earth scientist Andrew MacIntyre Brown, 23, from Glasgow, as he crossed the road in west London.
An investigation by the police watchdog found gross misconduct allegations were proven against Francis and he has been dismissed without notice.
He was also placed on the police barred list following the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) hearing on Wednesday.
Francis had admitted causing the death of Brown by careless driving and was sentenced at the Old Bailey to 12 months suspended for two years in February.
He had been working late with two colleagues in a marked incident response vehicle in Whitton Road, Hounslow, when a firework was thrown from a vehicle.
A Peugeot car, being driven by Francis, accelerated after the Nissan and attempted to close the gap and identify the registration number.
The vehicle reached speeds of up to 61mph in a 20mph zone, and Francis made a decision not to activate his blue lights and sirens as he followed the suspect vehicle.
Brown and another person were on a marked illuminated pedestrian crossing, causing Francis to brake and swerve.
Francis, from Tongham in Surrey, carried out chest compressions at the scene before Brown, who suffered a severe head injury, was taken to St George’s Hospital in south London where he died on November 5 2019.
The second casualty was not seriously injured and has since made a full recovery.
In a police interview, Francis said he did not want to alert the suspect vehicle by switching on his lights and siren and risk it speeding up.
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “I offer my sincere condolences again to the family of Andrew MacIntyre Brown at this time.
“The public expects police officers to respond to incidents immediately, but they are required to consider the safety of other road users.
“The evidence indicated that Pc Francis did not have sufficient regard to other road users when driving along that part of the road.
“The nature of his driving involved a greater risk than necessary and meant a collision was sadly unavoidable.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here