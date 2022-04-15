A man has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run murder bid in Edinburgh. 

The man was struck by a car at Westside Plaza, in Wester Hailes around 9.30am on Thursday which sped off after the incident. 

Officers confirmed they are treating the incident as attempted murder in an appeal for information. 

The 45-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has since been recovered by Police Scotland

READ MORE: Eight years of pain finally come to an end, says brother of Scots aid worker murdered by IS cell

Detective Inspector George Calder from CID at Corstorphine Police Station said: “The vehicle did not stop after the incident, but has now been recovered by officers, we are still trying to trace the occupants.”

“We appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage of the incident, to come forward.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0742 of 14 April 2022.”

 