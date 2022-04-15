Covid-19 infection rates in the Western Isles and Shetland have soared ahead of the rest of Scotland.
While Scotland's seven-day cases per 100,000 have continued to decline, the local authorities for the two areas continued to experience higher rates in the week ending April 10.
Scotland's overall seven-day infection rate fell to 712.1, the same figure for Shetland and the Western Isles was at 1596.0 and 1430.2 respectively.
They are the only two council areas in Scotland where the seven-day Covid-19 cases per 100,000 are above 1000.
The data comes as the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in Scotland has continued to fall.
NHS Lanarkshire eased restrictions that limited visitors to its hospitals, which were put in place amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and staff absences.
From Sunday new rules will mean patients in all acute inpatient wards and units are able to have one visitor a day, with the option of that person changing each day.
Meanwhile, the final legal Covid-19 restrictions will lift on Monday as face-covering rules become guidance.
It will mean Scots will no longer be legally required to wear a face mask in shops, hospitality venues, and public transport.
However, the Scottish Government will still strongly recommend that face coverings continue to be worn where appropriate
How many Covid cases were reported in your neighbourhood?
From April 4 to April 10, 38,926 people tested positive for the virus in Scotland. This is compared to 50,667 positive cases in the week before.
The top five neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 rate were across the Western Isles, East Ayrshire and Shetland.
Find the number of cases in your neighbourhood below.
