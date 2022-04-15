A SCOTTISH child had to receive a liver transplant after a case of severe hepatitis amid a surge of liver inflammation across the UK.
Thirteen children across six health boards have been hospitalised with severe hepatitis with three of them requiring specialist treatment in England.
The three children have required liver transplant evaluation in quaternary care centres.
All the cases have been among children aged between one and 10-years-old and have exceeded the yearly expected number of non A to E hepatitis among children in Scotland.
Currently, the majority of the Scottish cases have affected children between the ages of three and five.
Across the UK six children have now undergone liver transplants amid the outbreak of unknown origin which has affected a further 60 children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since January 1.
Five of the Scottish children are still receiving hospital treatment.
At present, the cause remains unknown, with Public Health Scotland (PHS) stating that infection is considered to be "more plausible based on available evidence".
However, other causes are being investigated including a toxic exposure to food, drinks or toys.
It is possible the cases of liver inflammation could be linked to adenoviruses, with five of the Scottish cases testing positive for it and other viruses including Covid-19.
PHS revealed between the Covid-19 vaccine and the illness as none of the current cases have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, a Eurosurveillance report added: "A novel or yet undetected virus also cannot be ruled out at this time."
Head of health protection at PHS Dr Jim McMenamin said: "Along with colleagues in other parts of the UK, several lines of investigation are ongoing. In a number of cases, adenovirus and SARS-CoV2 have been detected, so these links are currently being investigated.
“Parents should contact their GP or other healthcare professional if they notice signs of jaundice in their child. This can be a yellow tinge in the whites of their eyes or on their skin. Other symptoms include dark urine, pale grey coloured poo, itchy skin, muscle and joint pains, tiredness, feeling sick, a high temperature, loss of appetite and stomach pain.
“I would also encourage parents and others taking care of young children to be vigilant about hand and general hygiene. We will issue further updates as the situation develops and we have more information.”
