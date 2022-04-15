POLICE are investigating the origins of a “skull” found by a member of the public on a road in Motherwell early on Friday morning.

Officers were called before 6am as residents discovered what appeared to be a human skull in the Bellshill Road area.

Police were on the scene on Friday morning, locals reported, with an object “covered up” on the road.

A probe is now underway to determine whether the object is a genuine human skull or a piece of “missing memorabilia” but, according to officers, the find is not suspicious.

“Around 5.30am on Friday, April 15, police were called to Bellshill Road in Motherwell, after a member of the public discovered what appeared to be a skull,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the skull is fake or is a piece of missing memorabilia. There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”