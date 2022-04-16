SCOTS are being warned they can expect major travel disruption over the Easter weekend.
Some rail lines will be affected by around-the-clock works on railway infrastructure, while other services are expected to be extremely busy.
Network Rail is set to carry out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million from April 16 to April 18.
This will affect the west coast main line linking Glasgow Central to London Euston and will see some short term closures.
As a result, rail replacement buses will also be running between Carlisle and Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Additionally, ongoing works on Glasgow's Argyle line are expected to continue to impact impacting services between Exhibition Centre and Rutherglen.
Meanwhile, ScotRail that some services are expected to be extremely busy as football fans head to the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.
A statement from the train operator today read: "Off to Hampden? Leave loads of extra time for your journey - you'll need to queue up to board trains heading to/from the match."
Disruption is also expected further afield as services between Dover and Calais by P&O Ferries remain suspended, after vessels were detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
However, roads on Good Friday were not as busy as expected despite large traffic jams in some areas of the UK.
An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here