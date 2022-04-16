SCOTS are being warned they can expect major travel disruption over the Easter weekend. 

Some rail lines will be affected by around-the-clock works on railway infrastructure, while other services are expected to be extremely busy. 

Network Rail is set to carry out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million from April 16 to April 18. 

This will affect the west coast main line linking Glasgow Central to London Euston and will see some short term closures. 

As a result, rail replacement buses will also be running between Carlisle and Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Additionally, ongoing works on Glasgow's Argyle line are expected to continue to impact impacting services between Exhibition Centre and Rutherglen.

Meanwhile, ScotRail that some services are expected to be extremely busy as football fans head to the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

A statement from the train operator today read: "Off to Hampden? Leave loads of extra time for your journey - you'll need to queue up to board trains heading to/from the match."

Disruption is also expected further afield as services between Dover and Calais by P&O Ferries remain suspended, after vessels were detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. 

However, roads on Good Friday were not as busy as expected despite large traffic jams in some areas of the UK.

An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.