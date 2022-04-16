The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered outside Kyiv, the area's police chief has claimed.

It comes as Russia threatened to renew missile attacks on the capital, despite previously stating focus would be placed on eastern Ukraine.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital’s regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.

He cited police data indicating 95 per cent died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Mr Nebytov said.

More bodies are being found every day under rubble and in mass graves, he added.

Most victims in were found in Bucha where satellite images showed bodies lying for weeks.

More violence could be in store for Kyiv after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine.

“The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on the Russian territory,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia used missiles to destroy a facility for the repair and production of missile systems in Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.

The UK defence ministry warned of "significant" damage to Ukraine's transport infrastructure creating more challenges in delivering humanitarian aid to formerly besieged areas.

Russian forces withdrawing from northern Ukraine destroyed bridges, employed land mines and abandoned vehicles along key routes, an intelligence briefing stated.

Chernihiv has been left with a single pedestrian bridge across the Desna River after Russian troops destroyed river crossing in and around the city.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorising civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military or government.

“The occupiers think this will make it easier for them to control this territory. But they are very wrong. They are fooling themselves,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“Russia’s problem is that it is not accepted — and never will be accepted — by the entire Ukrainian people. Russia has lost Ukraine forever.”