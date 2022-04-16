A lorry driver who died in a five-vehicle crash in the Highlands has been named by police.
Gordon Innes, 58 from Invergordon, was killed in an incident involving two lorries and three cars.
He was the driver of one of the lorries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Innes’ family said in a statement he would be “sorely missed”.
The crash took place on Tuesday on the A9 near Alness at around 12.25pm.
The statement from the man’s family said: “Gordon will be sorely missed.
“We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”
Other drivers involved were checked by ambulance crews but were not taken to hospital.
Sergeant Kate Park asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
“Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.
“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 1197 of April 12.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here