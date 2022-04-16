Three teenage boys have been charged with reckless conduct in connection with an incident at a busy Scots lifeboat station.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour at the Broughty Ferry RNLI in Tayside on April 2.

The youths allegedly entered a secure area at the lifeboat station on Fisher street. 

A 14-year-old and two 15-year-old boys have now been charged in connection with the incidents. 

They will be reported to the youth justice assessor in due course. 

A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “The Longhaugh Community Policing Team continue to work with our partners to tackle this type of behaviour and identify those responsible.”

 