A WOMAN has been sexually assaulted near a popular West End street in Glasgow.

Cops responded to a report of the attack on Saturday, April 16 near Ashton Lane.

They are probing the incident to establish what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman which occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, near to Ashton Lane, Glasgow.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”