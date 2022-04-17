Hundreds of bikers have taken to the streets of Glasgow in the first Easter Egg Run since the start of the pandemic.

The convoy of motorcyclists, outfitted in fancy dress, were able to raise money for the city's Royal Hospital for Children with the festive event for the first time since 2019.

Setting off from the city's Merchant City, they made their way towards the hospital.

Kirsten Watson, chief executive at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said the charity was "thrilled" the Easter Egg Run was able to take place.

She said: "The Easter Egg Run is surely one of the city’s most-loved Easter events.

"The return of the event this year is all the more poignant, as we are celebrating the charity’s 20th anniversary.

“There is no sight quite like hundreds of bikers in fancy dress riding through the city and seeing the smiles on the faces of our young patients as the parade passes through the hospital," Ms Watson added.

After looping around the Glasgow children's hospital the bikers continued the parade to Braehead Shopping Centre.

Jamie Redfern, director of Women and Children’s Services at NHSGGC said: “There has been so much excitement for Easter Sunday.

“Covid restrictions meant that the parade has not been able to take place for some time, so this year has been extra special for the children, their families and the staff.

“It’s a highlight of the year here and we’re so grateful to the charity and the bikers for this great event.

“This has been a great week, in the run-up-to Easter, with lots going on the keep the children entertained, thanks to funding from Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

“Our fabulous Play Assistants do lots of crafts and Easter activities with the children.”