A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash which saw a busy motorway closed to traffic. 

The collision took place around 12.40pm on Sunday on a southbound lane of the M90. 

Emergency services were called to the incident near junctions three and four by the Dunfermline village of Halbeath. 

The road was forced to close in both directions for an hour from around 1pm. 

Its northbound lanes were reopened just after 2pm, before the southbound lanes reopened at 2.18pm.

The motorbike driver was taken to the Royal Informary of Edinburgh but his condition is not known. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40pm on Sunday, 17 April, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorbike on the M90 southbound between j 3-4 at Halbeath.

"Officers attended and the motorcyclist was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."