PEOPLE are being offered the chance to ‘grow’ back in time at a Roman-themed garden.
The Granary Garden at Bearsden Baptist Church will be officially opened on Saturday April 23 as part of the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project.
The event, open to all, will run from 2-4pm.
As well as refreshments and Roman-themed activities, two new books will be launched at the celebration - ‘Roman Britain for Children’ and ‘In Search of Agricola’, both written by John Richardson.
The Granary Garden, created with designers Dear Green Space and supported by East Dunbartonshire Council, was proposed by the church’s garden group.
To reach it, visitors can walk through woodland where a ‘sound cloud’ has been installed in the tree canopy - recreating the authentic sounds of a working Roman fort.
The sound effects were created with the help of the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall team and expert adviser Professor David Breeze, who was responsible for excavations of the Bearsden Bath House and fort in the 1970s.
The church and sound engineering company Black Goblin organised a recording session to generate audio content, capturing a variety of characters and activities.
The aim of the project is to encourage more people to use the garden grounds, visit the café and engage with the spaces that Bearsden Baptist Church has to offer, as well as attracting visitors to the Bearsden Bath House and the rest of the Antonine Wall - a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The garden is open to everyone, all year round.
The sound cloud will only be turned on at certain times, when the café is open or for special events.
Stephen Balfour, Antonine Wall Project Manager at West Dunbartonshire Council, said: “[The Roman Granary Garden] is a great example of a community-led project that will raise awareness of the area’s heritage.
“The sound cloud will complement the enhanced interpretation on site and should provide an immersive experience for those visiting the garden.”
