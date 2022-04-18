Police are investigating alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic chanting from Rangers fans following yesterday's match against Celtic.

Video footage has emerged of a large group of football fans shoving officers who escorted them to Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon prior to the game, reports the Scottish Sun.

According to the paper, they can be heard chanting "F*** the pope".

Police confirmed that the group were escorted to the stadium due to concerns for safety, as there was a "high risk of disorder" between fans.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday, April 17 was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.

“Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Prior to kick off a group of Rangers supporters were escorted to the stadium.

"The focus of the policing operation at this time was public safety and the quick movement away from an area where there was a high risk of disorder between supporter groups.

“Video evidence footage was taken at that time and enquiries are now ongoing into alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from those being escorted.

“Anti-Catholic and indeed all forms of hate crime are completely unacceptable and today’s events again remind us of the ongoing challenges we have in some parts of Scotland with sectarianism.

“Police Scotland must of course play its part in a wider and joined up response and I expect arrests to be made following today’s match.”