Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 45-year-old was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Police investigating the crash, which happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburfh at around 9.30am on Thursday, have arrested and charged two 28-year-olds in connection with the incident.

They are both due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 19 April.

A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.