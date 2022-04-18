Police have arrested seven people following a 'complex' police operation conducted at the Celtic v Rangers game.
Officers engaged in an operation to ensure that the Scottish Cup semi-final fixture went ahead with as little disruption as possible.
The force confirmed that they had put the plan in place in order to handle violence and anti-social behaviour.
Seven arrests were made for various offences, including assault.
One individual was ticketed for alleged possession of a pyrotechnic.
Other offences included alleged sectarian singing, and a police investigation is ongoing.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday, April 17 was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.
“Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.
“Seven people were arrested for various offences including assault and alleged sectarian singing.
"One person was given a fixed penalty ticket for possession of a pyrotechnic.
“Further enquiries are ongoing into reports of alleged sectarian singing and use of pyrotechnics.”
