Police have arrested seven people following a 'complex' police operation conducted at the Celtic v Rangers game.

Officers engaged in an operation to ensure that the Scottish Cup semi-final fixture went ahead with as little disruption as possible.

The force confirmed that they had put the plan in place in order to handle violence and anti-social behaviour. 

Seven arrests were made for various offences, including assault.

One individual was ticketed for alleged possession of a pyrotechnic.

Other offences included alleged sectarian singing, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday, April 17 was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.

“Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Seven people were arrested for various offences including assault and alleged sectarian singing.

"One person was given a fixed penalty ticket for possession of a pyrotechnic.

“Further enquiries are ongoing into reports of alleged sectarian singing and use of pyrotechnics.”