MUSIC

Sleeper, SWG3, Glasgow, Saturday

It’s now a quarter of a century (and counting) since Sleeper, led by the wonderfully outspoken Louise Wener, released their platinum-selling album The It Girl. To celebrate the anniversary the band have reformed again to play it in full. A chance to relive your younger years. Do you still fit into that Sleeper T-shirt, though?

FICTION

May God Forgive, Alan Parks, Canongate Books, £14.99, published Thursday

The fifth Harry McCoy thriller is as punchy, compulsive and, at times, as downright nasty as ever. Set in a fully realised 1970s Glasgow, Alan Parks’s latest crime novel begins with a tragic arson and takes in gangland rivalry, vigilantism and a very harassed police force. Can’t be long before TV comes calling, surely?

LIVE PODCAST

Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Hall, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Thursday

Pop star (and cover star of this very magazine last year) Jessie Ware teams up with her mum to bring her much-loved podcast to Scotland to kick off a new national tour. A special guest (no, we don’t know who either) will join them to talk about food, life and everything else in between.

CLASSICAL

Joanna MacGregor, Perth Concert Hall, tomorrow, 3pm

The latest of Perth Piano Sundays is a corker with the stellar pianist Joanna MacGregor visiting the fair city to play a selection of Ligeti (Musica Ricercata Op. 1 1-8), Liszt (Funerailles) and Schubert (Sonata in B flat D960). Throw in a couple of tasters from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde and you have quite the treat for a Sunday afternoon.

FILM

Con Air, Glasgow Film Theatre, Friday, 11pm

Ooh, it must be like two weeks at least since we last caught Con Air on some Freeview movie channel. And that has just got us champing at the bit to see it on the big screen again. Step forward the GFT to offer a late-night reminder of one of the most enjoyable action thrillers of the 1990s in all its 35mm glory, with a stellar Nicolas Cage performance, backed by the two Johns, Malkovich (as Cyrus “the Virus”) and Cusack. Oh, and Steve Buscemi. Colm Meaney steals the show, though.