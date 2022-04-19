A body has been found after a police search for a 16-year-old boy on Skye. 

William Clarke, from Ardvasar, was reported missing on Sunday evening. 

An extensive search was carried out with help of the coastguard, mountain rescue, and Police Scotland helicopter teams. 

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the teenager's family has been informed. 

Police Scotland inspector Isla Campbell said: "Our condolences are with William's family and friends. His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"I would like to thank all agencies and members of the public who assisted in the search for William."