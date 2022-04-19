Six people have been hospitalised following a major four-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire. 

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A93 near Banchory around 3.30pm on Monday, April 18. 

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 4 and 6, were taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Their condition is not deemed to be life-threatening. 

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man and two children, 1 and 3-years-old, were hospitalized with minute injuries. 

A further three men, aged 66, 75 and 76, were treated at the scene. 

The collision saw the road closed for five hours on Monday.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families as they recover from their injuries.  The incident involved a number of vehicles resulting in the road being closed for five hours.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2280 of 18 April, 2022.”