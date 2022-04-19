Work has begun to build two bridges at a beloved Scottish beauty spot in Skye as part of a plan to make the site more accessible.
The new steel and timber clad bridges will ensure access to the Fairy Pools "no matter the weather".
The waterfalls and rockpools are a popular tourist attraction for those visiting the island.
It comes after £800,000 was invested last year in the development of a 140-space car park and off-grid toilet block at the Fairy Pools – which was opened by local MSP and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.
The Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP) hopes the bridges will be particularly welcomed by people with mobility issues.
Dougie Baird, CEO of the Outdoor Access Trust Scotland, said the new bridges “will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors”.
He stated: “The Fairy Pools are a much loved and enjoyed tourist attraction for visitors all across the globe. The newly installed bridges will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors, particularly for when the burn is high and difficult for many to cross to reach the Pools.
“People will now be able to safely enjoy them no matter the weather, especially those with less confidence or mobility issues, and enjoy the scenery.
“This and the other ongoing work as part of SISP is vastly improving the visitor experience to Skye’s special sites.”
