More than 3600 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as six further deaths were registered. 

In total over the Easter weekend total of 12,329 cases of the virus were confirmed in figures by Public Health Scotland, with 3618 of those taking place in the past 24 hours. 

Reinfections account for 11.7 per cent of all the most recent cases.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has continued to fall hitting 1833. Of those patients 21 were receiving intensive care.

The latest data shows that 4,382,469 had their first dose of the vaccine and 4,102,561 had their second jab. A total of 3,466,302 received their booster shot. 

 