An injured mountain biker had to be airlifted from a Scottish trail after a serious crash. 

The Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) assisted the man after the collision at Innerleithen mountain bike trails on Tuesday. 

The man had sustained a significant upper arm injury among others deemed potentially more serious by paramedics at the scene.

A helicopter evacuation was decided to be the best course of action and saw him in hospital within ten minutes of the aircraft arriving at the scene.

Seven members of the MRT team helped carry the casualty up in a stretcher, alongside friends of the injured biker. 

Tweed Valley MRT said: "After assessment by Scottish Ambulance Service Paramedics, it was decided that the casualty required helicopter evacuation due to a significant upper arm injury coupled with potentially more serious injuries caused by the impact of his crash.

"The helicopter evacuation meant he was at hospital 10 minutes after the aircraft left the incident site as opposed to potentially a 1.5 hour transfer by road ambulance.

"This incident involved 7 volunteer team members. Thanks go to the crew of Rescue Helicopter 199, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, HMCG Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre as well as the other members of the casualties riding party who assisted in the stretcher carry."

It was the teams thirteenth callout so far this year.

