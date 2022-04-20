Almost 4000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Scotland in the past 24 hours, as a further 45 deaths are reported.

Official figures revealed another increase after 3976 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. This is compared to 3618 reported yesterday. 

Almost 13  per cent of the new cases were reinfections, rising up to 12.9% from around 11% in recent days.

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 1819 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 20 people were in intensive care. 

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,382,832 while 4,102,945 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,467,286 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.

It comes after the Scottish Government "switched off" the domestic portion of the country's vaccine passport app. 

John Swinney confirmed on Tuesday the domestic function of the app was no longer necessary.