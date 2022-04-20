VANDALS have caused “irreversible damage” at a historic site in south-west Scotland.

Police Scotland have appealed for information after a stolen wheelie bin was set alight at the ruins of Kilwinning Abbey.

The bin was reportedly taken from a nearby business overnight on March 23, before being set on fire at the site.

Kilwinning Abbey is believed to have been first built between 1162 and 1187 by Tironensian monks.

Ayrshire Police released a statement which read: “Information sought regarding a wheelie bin set alight against the historic Kilwinning Abbey ruins – causing irreversible damage.

“Bin was stolen from a nearby business overnight on 23/03/22 – 24/03/22 and lit against the site.

“Any information please contact 101. #KilwinningAbbey.”