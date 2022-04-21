House prices in a popular Scottish suburb shot up by £2,500 a day in February, according to a report.

Semi-detached houses are now selling for £750,00 in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

The area is now the third most expensive place in Scotland buy a home, with an average price of £313,399.

Walker Fraser Steele, a chartered surveyor, said that detached homes in the town rose in value by £70,000 in February.

The Times reports that one five-bed luxury villa advertised for £1,650,000 sold for £1,950,000, but the firm conceded this could have led to the average being artificially inflated and said record house price growth was being reported across Scotland.

Scott Jack, its regional development director said: “This continues the trend from January and, on a monthly basis, means prices in February rose by 1.5 per cent — the highest increase in a month since August last year.”

He said the property market was still seeing the results of people choosing to change the way in which they work and while inflation and interest rates are rising buyers were still enjoy relatively low borrowing costs.

Edinburgh remains the most expensive place to buy a home, at an average of £323,295 with East Lothian coming in second at £317,357.

The director of a Glasgow property firm said last month that many people were relocating from Newton Mearns and Giffnock to Shawlands, in the city's south side, which was named by the Sunday Times as among the top ten most desirable places to live.

Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Everyone wants to be there due to its abundance of cafes, bars and restaurants as well as well-publicised plans for regeneration.

"This is the case for first time buyers, downsizers and young professionals.

"It was interesting to see the number of people who had moved from Newton Mearns and Giffnock."