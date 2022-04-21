Almost 900 referrals about child abuse were reported to Scottish agencies last year, according to new figures released by the NSPCC helpline.

The latest data shows that in 2021/22, the helpline made a total of 897 referrals - an average of two per day - about abuse and neglect.

Neglect was the most common reason for the charity to escalate their concerns, with a total of 272 referrals made.

A breakdown of the Scottish referrals in 2021/22 also reveals 257 were linked to physical abuse and 177 to emotional abuse.

A further 176 were connected to sexual abuse while 15 were for sexual abuse online.

However, the figures are significantly lower than the previous year.

In 2020/21 the charity made 1,401 referrals about abuse and neglect - an average of almost four a day.

The latest stats come as the charity launches Childhood Day on June 10, a flagship day of fundraising to protect children.

Caroline Renton, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “We’re encouraging people in local communities across Scotland to get involved and have fun this Childhood Day.

“Whether you hold your own play-themed fundraising event or sign up to volunteer at one of our Childhood Day street collections across the country, every pound you raise will help to keep children safe.”

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of NSPCC, said: “In light of the recent tragic cases, the NSPCC is emphasising how important it is that we challenge ourselves to do all we can to protect children from harm.

“As well as the Scottish Government playing a leading role in this fight, we know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, with thousands of individual people playing their part and doing what’s right.

“That’s why we created Childhood Day – a day that brings everyone in the UK together to make child protection a top priority.”

The NSPCC estimates that half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK, with figures suggesting seven children in a classroom experience abuse before they turn 18.