With nearly 40 years’ experience in the energy industry, Peter has demonstrated a passion for transitioning the industry towards net zero. Having recently left his position at bp as SVP and Regional President for its UK/European integrated business, where he played a key role in driving bp’s strategic shift towards a net zero company, Peter remains as non-executive Chair of the bp Europe Supervisory Board.

Dedicating his time now to advisory and non-executive roles, Peter has recently been appointed a Non-Executive Director to the Board of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. On behalf of the Board, Peter will oversee the department’s work on the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy, while prioritising efforts to boost the UK’s clean energy independence by increasing home-grown energy and renewables. Peter has also recently been appointed as Chair of the Advisory Board for a new UK-based Venture Capital Fund, Two Magnolias, focussing on health and global sustainability.