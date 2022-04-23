FIRE crews rushed to a derelict building in Glasgow's East End as it was ripped through by a blaze last night.

The fire broke out at the B-listed Queen Mary Street Nursery, on Bernard Terrace, in Bridgeton, on Friday night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 12 fire engines, including three height appliances were in attendance after the alarm was raised around 11.43pm.

HeraldScotland:

The old school building is located behind the Bridgeton St Francis in the East Church.

The Historic Environment Scotland website shows it was designated as a category B listed building in 2004.

Images show flames engulfing the former school and a column of smoke rising above nearby blocks of flats. 

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

Crews are still in attendance this morning and, while there are no casualties, the cause of the fire is still unclear.

Images from this morning show smoke still billowing over the structure.

HeraldScotland:

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.43pm on Friday, April 22, to a building fire on Bernard Terrace. 

"12 appliances, including 3 height appliances, were in attendance to scene of a derelict building.

"There are no casualties and crews remain in attendance."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended reports of a fire at Queen Mary Street in Bridgeton at a derelict building around 11.50pm on Friday, 22 April, 2022. 

"No-one was injured and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”