A 54-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out on a bus in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.
A First Bus was seen on Renfield Street, near West Regent Street with flames and smoke billowing out of it just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon.
Two fire engines are in attendance at the incident.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The SFRS were called at 12.15pm to attend to a bus on fire on Renfield Street, Glasgow.
"Two engines are in attendance and no injuries have been reported so far."
The Herald have confirmed that the bus driver and passengers were safely evacuated.
Emergency services and First Glasgow representatives remain at the scene.
Bus on fire in #Glasgow city centre pic.twitter.com/7ZNDc957lC— Marty Boi 🏴 (@Martyboiiiii) April 23, 2022
A spokesperson for First Bus said: "We are aware of an incident on Renfield Street, Glasgow where a fire has been reported.
"The emergency services are in attendance and we will be supporting them with their enquiries.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers, drivers and the public are our number one priority and we will be conducting a full investigation into how the incident happened."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.
“A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here