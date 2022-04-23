A 54-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out on a bus in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

A First Bus was seen on Renfield Street, near West Regent Street with flames and smoke billowing out of it just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two fire engines are in attendance at the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The SFRS were called at 12.15pm to attend to a bus on fire on Renfield Street, Glasgow. 

"Two engines are in attendance and no injuries have been reported so far."

The Herald have confirmed that the bus driver and passengers were safely evacuated.

Emergency services and First Glasgow representatives remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: "We are aware of an incident on Renfield Street, Glasgow where a fire has been reported.

"The emergency services are in attendance and we will be supporting them with their enquiries.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers, drivers and the public are our number one priority and we will be conducting a full investigation into how the incident happened."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.

“A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.”