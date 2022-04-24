Asylum seekers nearly killed in a stabbing in Glasgow have had injury compensation claims rejected, a leading ­charity has claimed.

In June 2020, Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, a Sudanese asylum seeker, stabbed six people at the Park Inn hotel where he and other asylum seekers were staying.

The attack left some victims with serious injuries.

Adam had ­contacted the Home Office and other groups more than 70 times with concerns for his wellbeing.

Now two victims of the Park Inn hotel stabbing have been denied compensation by the Criminal Injuries and Compensation Authority (CICA), the Sunday Mail reports.

Charity Refugees for Justice, which represents two of the ­victims, criticised the delays in deciding their status and the compensation issue.

Group leader Dylan Fotoohi said: “Some of those stabbed have moved on and don’t like talking about it.

“But the Home Office hasn’t moved on – they are still processing their claims for asylum and as such they remain in limbo. The same goes for criminal injuries.

“They have been the victim of a crime regardless of their status but because they are still considered asylum seekers they are not eligible for ­compensation for life-changing injuries. That is shameful.”

UK Government rules state that asylum ­seekers do not qualify for CICA payments.

The Sunday Mail reports that two of the victims launched legal action against the Home Office and Mears, which is contracted to provide asylum housing, last December.

One of them, who reportedly warned hotel staff about Adam’s ­behaviour, lost his spleen due to his injuries.

British citizens can get anything upwards of £1000 for minor stabbing injuries through CICA but surgery requiring major repair of organs caused by knife wounds sees ­payments rise to £3500.

Sheroy Zaq, of Duncan Lewis solicitors, who are representing the pair, said the case was due in court in June.

Refugee body the ­Scottish Refugee Council also said it was unacceptable that the Home Office had still not made a decision on the asylum status of those caught in the Park Inn incident.

Gary Christie, of the Scottish Refugee Council, said: “Leaving vulnerable men, women and children waiting for years on end for news of their fate is unjust.”

The Home Office said: “The asylum system has been under mounting pressure for several years.

"Increased and sustained intake and a growing number of people awaiting a decision have led to delays in concluding asylum claims.”

The Ministry of Justice, which runs CICA, added: “Anyone granted residency in the UK is eligible to claim ­compensation.”