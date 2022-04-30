MUSIC

The Delines, Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, Wednesday

WHEN he’s not being one of America’s greatest contemporary novelists, Willy Vlautin is playing guitar in one of America’s greatest contemporary bands. The Delines arrive in Glasgow on Wednesday to sing story songs of hard-scrabble lives in the US. As their new album The Sea Drift reminds us, nobody does gorgeous sadness better. And, damn, Amy Boone can sing.

COMEDY

Nish Kumar, Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, Wednesday

The host of The Mash Report returns to Glasgow with his new stand-up show Your Power, Your Control which takes on Covid and the current political situation in the UK. Given his record, we imagine that Kumar might be a bit more critical of Boris Johnson than even Sue Gray.

NON-FICTION

The Sound of Being Human, Jude Rogers, White Rabbit, £16.99

Subtitled How Music Shapes our Lives, Jude Rogers’ new book begins with the death of the author’s father when she was just five years old. What follows is a journey through Rogers’ own memories and her encounters with musicians as she asks how we use music in our lives and how it helps us cope with the worst and best that is thrown at us. One of the most enlightening music critics at work in the UK.

THEATRE

The Bookies, Dundee Rep, from Tuesday until May 21

Playwright Joe McCann

The world premiere of Mikey Burnett and Joe McCann’s play set in an Edinburgh betting shop addresses issues of addiction, racism and greed in a black comedy starring Irene Macdougall and Barrie Hunter, with Ewan Donald and Benjamin Osugo. Sally Reid, of River City and Scot Squad fame, directs.

CINEMA

South, Hippodrome Cinema, Bo’ness, tomorrow, 4.30pm, Monday, 11am and Thursday, 7.30pm

To mark the centenary of the death of Sir Ernest Shackleton, the Hippodrome in Bo’ness is screening the film of the explorer’s expedition to Antarctica onboard the Endurance in 1914. When the ship was crushed by ice, the expedition team was marooned and one of the greatest survival stories of all time began. This remarkable documentary provides an eye-witness account of that experience.