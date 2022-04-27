A P&O ferry that lost power in the Irish Sea while travelling from Scotland on Tuesday is set to be detained for inspection at Larne.

The European Causeway spent hours adrift off the County Antrim coast after a mechanical fault.

The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the ferry must remain at the Northern Ireland port until it is reviewed.

It comes after the vessel was previously detained over safety concerns in March.

On Tuesday, the European Causeway, which operates between Cairnryan and Larne, got into trouble around 1.30pm.

The coastguard responded to the alert and the ferry was supported by a tug while attempting to reestablish power.

It had carried out the remainder of the journey after power was restored.

The MCA confirmed there was no concerns regarding the safety of passengers during the incident.

However, local coastguard teams were on standby had support been necessary.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “When any vessel reports an issue to the MCA, dependent on the nature of the issue, the MCA may undertake an inspection of that vessel.

"We generally follow up all issues reported on passenger vessels to ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel and that any issues are not so serious that they pose a threat to life or the environment.

"In the case of European Causeway we will be following up the incident with an inspection.”

On Tuesday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) called reports that the vessel was adrift in water "deeply concerning".

General secretary Mick Lynch added: "Since our members were viciously sacked on 17 March, this vessel has been detained by the MCA for failing a raft of safety checks.

"The list of offences is now as long as your arm and the Government has to step in and protect ferry safety and jobs.

"P&O and their pay masters in Dubai are no longer capable of running a safe service and should be stripped of the licence to operate their ships.”

The Herald approached P&O Ferries for comment.