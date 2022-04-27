A P&O ferry that lost power in the Irish Sea while travelling from Scotland on Tuesday is set to be detained for inspection at Larne.
The European Causeway spent hours adrift off the County Antrim coast after a mechanical fault.
The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the ferry must remain at the Northern Ireland port until it is reviewed.
It comes after the vessel was previously detained over safety concerns in March.
On Tuesday, the European Causeway, which operates between Cairnryan and Larne, got into trouble around 1.30pm.
The coastguard responded to the alert and the ferry was supported by a tug while attempting to reestablish power.
It had carried out the remainder of the journey after power was restored.
The MCA confirmed there was no concerns regarding the safety of passengers during the incident.
However, local coastguard teams were on standby had support been necessary.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “When any vessel reports an issue to the MCA, dependent on the nature of the issue, the MCA may undertake an inspection of that vessel.
"We generally follow up all issues reported on passenger vessels to ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel and that any issues are not so serious that they pose a threat to life or the environment.
"In the case of European Causeway we will be following up the incident with an inspection.”
On Tuesday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) called reports that the vessel was adrift in water "deeply concerning".
General secretary Mick Lynch added: "Since our members were viciously sacked on 17 March, this vessel has been detained by the MCA for failing a raft of safety checks.
"The list of offences is now as long as your arm and the Government has to step in and protect ferry safety and jobs.
"P&O and their pay masters in Dubai are no longer capable of running a safe service and should be stripped of the licence to operate their ships.”
The Herald approached P&O Ferries for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here