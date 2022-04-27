More than 3000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland in the past 24 hours, as a further 27 deaths were reported.

Official figures showed another 3194 cases of the virus across the country. 

Of the new cases, 13.8 per cent were reinfections of people who have already recovered from the virus.

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 1529 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 25 people were in intensive care. 

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,388,919 while 4,105,514 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,472,869 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.