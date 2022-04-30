What's the story?

Being Mum With MND.

I'll need more information.

A new BBC Scotland documentary charts the remarkable story of Lucy Lintott as she embarks upon a brave and perilous journey towards motherhood.

A teenage Lintott made history – and headlines – as the youngest person in Scotland to be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

In 2013, then just 19, she was given only 18 months to live. Given the rarity of her situation, medical experts were unclear how the degenerative and incurable condition might progress.

Lucy Lintott and her fiance Tommy Smith with their young family. Picture: BBC

What is the premise of the programme?

A masterclass in courage, tenacity and chasing your dreams against seemingly insurmountable odds. The one-hour film follows Lintott as she seeks to regain her independence post-diagnosis, makes plans to marry the man she loves and start a family together.

Now 27, Lintott is believed to be one of the few people – possibly the only person – living with MND to give birth twice. Doing so came with the risk that either she or her baby might not survive, and, in the worst possible scenario, both could have perished.

READ MORE: Crime writer Emma Christie on nature, gastronomy and church architecture in the Spanish Pyrenees

Lintott and her fiance Tommy Smith talk candidly about their path to becoming parents, laying bare the stark challenges of their everyday lives.

When can I watch?

Being Mum With MND is on BBC Scotland, Tuesday, 10pm.