The final acts set to appear at Glasgow's annual TRNSMT festival have been announced, joining the likes of Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes over the July weekend.
Organisers behind the festival have today unveiled the final additions to the three-day event in the Glasgow Green.
Solo project of Olly Alexander, Years & Years will now take to the main stage on Saturday, July 9 - alongside performances from The Strokes, Foals and The Snuts on the same day.
Emerging artist Dylan will also perform on the big stage on the same day. The Suffolk-born singer has begun building fame with the release of her three singles “Nineteen”, “Someone Else” and “You’re Not Harry Styles”.
Meanwhile, the headlining act for the River stage on July 8 have also been confirmed as The Skinner Brothers who rose to fame supporting bands such as The Libertines, The Streets and Kasabian.
What is the full TRNSMT 2022 line-up?
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Main Stage
- Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tom Grennan, The Lathums, Ella Henderson, The Bootleg Beatles
King Tut’s Stage
- Beabadoobee, M Huncho, Saint PHNX, The Regrettes, Callum Beattie, Luke La Volpe, Brooke Combe, Kitti
River Stage
- The Skinner Brothers, Stone, Terra Kin, Finn Askew, Dead Pony, The Roly Mo, Etta Marcus
SATURDAY, JULY 9
Main Stage
- The Strokes, Foals, The Snuts, Fontaines D.C, Years & Years, Example, Griff, Dylan
King Tut’s Stage
- Jimmy Eat World, Maximo Park, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Pip Millet, CVC
River Stage
- Baby Strange, Pip Bloom, CMAT, Parliamo, George O’Hanlon, Medicine Cabinet
SUNDAY, JULY 10
Main Stage
- Lewis Capaldi, Wolf Alice, DMA’s, Sigrid, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Dylan John Thomas, Nina Nesbitt
King Tut’s Stage
- Easy Life, Gang of Youths, Thomas Headon, Jamie Webster, Alfie Templeman, Mae Muller, Everyone You Know, Crawlers
River Stage
- The Reytons, Rianne Downey, Connor Fyfe, Dylan Fraser, Luz, Bonnie Kemplay, Alex Amor
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here