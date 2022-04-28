The final acts set to appear at Glasgow's annual TRNSMT festival have been announced, joining the likes of Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes over the July weekend. 

Organisers behind the festival have today unveiled the final additions to the three-day event in the Glasgow Green. 

Solo project of Olly Alexander, Years & Years will now take to the main stage on Saturday, July 9 - alongside performances from The Strokes, Foals and The Snuts on the same day. 

Emerging artist Dylan will also perform on the big stage on the same day. The Suffolk-born singer has begun building fame with the release of her three singles “Nineteen”, “Someone Else” and “You’re Not Harry Styles”.

Meanwhile, the headlining act for the River stage on July 8 have also been confirmed as The Skinner Brothers who rose to fame supporting bands such as The Libertines, The Streets and Kasabian.

What is the full TRNSMT 2022 line-up? 

 

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Main Stage

  • Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tom Grennan, The Lathums, Ella Henderson, The Bootleg Beatles

King Tut’s Stage

  • Beabadoobee, M Huncho, Saint PHNX, The Regrettes, Callum Beattie, Luke La Volpe, Brooke Combe, Kitti

River Stage

  • The Skinner Brothers, Stone, Terra Kin, Finn Askew, Dead Pony, The Roly Mo, Etta Marcus

 

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Main Stage

  • The Strokes, Foals, The Snuts, Fontaines D.C, Years & Years, Example, Griff, Dylan

King Tut’s Stage

  • Jimmy Eat World, Maximo Park, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Pip Millet, CVC

River Stage

  • Baby Strange, Pip Bloom, CMAT, Parliamo, George O’Hanlon, Medicine Cabinet

 

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Main Stage

  • Lewis Capaldi, Wolf Alice, DMA’s, Sigrid, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Dylan John Thomas, Nina Nesbitt

King Tut’s Stage

  • Easy Life, Gang of Youths, Thomas Headon, Jamie Webster, Alfie Templeman, Mae Muller, Everyone You Know, Crawlers

River Stage

  • The Reytons, Rianne Downey, Connor Fyfe, Dylan Fraser, Luz, Bonnie Kemplay, Alex Amor